Mamet screamed and dropped phone in Wales over 'Girls's revival
Zosia Mamet, known as Shoshanna from HBO's Girls, just revealed how she felt about the show's comeback.
She found out while filming in Wales and admitted, "I screamed far too loud and like dropped my phone."
Clearly, she's thrilled to step back into her old role as the series returns.
Dunham to lead 'Girls' 5-episode revival
HBO announced in October 2026 that Girls is coming back nearly a decade after its finale, with a playful video featuring the original cast.
The five-episode revival goes into production in 2027 (no premiere date yet).
Lena Dunham is once again leading the project, bringing fans more stories of a group of young women navigating relationships, careers, and friendships in New York City.