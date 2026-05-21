Mammootty's journey from lawyer to superstar amid Padma Bhushan honor

Mammootty , the legendary Malayalam actor, was announced as one of the recipients of the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award back in January. Now, as we gear up for the award ceremony on May 25, let's take a look at the star's journey. With over 420 films under his belt, he continues to impress audiences with meaningful content-driven cinema. But did you know that he was once a practicing lawyer?

Career shift Mammootty was a practicing lawyer Born on September 7, 1951, Mammootty studied law at Government Law College in Ernakulam and worked as a lawyer in Manjeri for almost two years. However, his childhood passion for acting never faded. His entry into films happened by chance when he met writer MT Vasudevan Nair, who offered him opportunities after being impressed by his ambitions to become an actor.

Career progression His rise to stardom and career milestones Mammootty started his career with small roles in movies like Vilkkanundu Swapnangal (1980), Mela (1980), and Ahimsa (1981). The late 1980s marked a turning point in his career with the film New Delhi (1987), which made him a superstar in Malayalam cinema. His powerful screen presence and ability to take on diverse roles helped him stand out.

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Legacy National Film Awards acclaim Mammootty has earned several National Film Awards, notably for his performances in Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha and Mathilukal. He also made a mark beyond Malayalam cinema with acclaimed performances in films across other languages, including Thalapathi and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. With a reported net worth of around ₹340 crore, Mammootty won a Padma Shri in 1998.

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