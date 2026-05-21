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Mammootty's journey from lawyer to superstar amid Padma Bhushan honor
Mammootty's journey as he gets honored with Padma Bhushan

Mammootty's journey from lawyer to superstar amid Padma Bhushan honor

By Apoorva Rastogi
May 21, 2026
01:34 pm
What's the story

Mammootty, the legendary Malayalam actor, was announced as one of the recipients of the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award back in January. Now, as we gear up for the award ceremony on May 25, let's take a look at the star's journey. With over 420 films under his belt, he continues to impress audiences with meaningful content-driven cinema. But did you know that he was once a practicing lawyer?

Career shift

Mammootty was a practicing lawyer

Born on September 7, 1951, Mammootty studied law at Government Law College in Ernakulam and worked as a lawyer in Manjeri for almost two years. However, his childhood passion for acting never faded. His entry into films happened by chance when he met writer MT Vasudevan Nair, who offered him opportunities after being impressed by his ambitions to become an actor.

Career progression

His rise to stardom and career milestones

Mammootty started his career with small roles in movies like Vilkkanundu Swapnangal (1980), Mela (1980), and Ahimsa (1981). The late 1980s marked a turning point in his career with the film New Delhi (1987), which made him a superstar in Malayalam cinema. His powerful screen presence and ability to take on diverse roles helped him stand out.

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Legacy

National Film Awards acclaim

Mammootty has earned several National Film Awards, notably for his performances in Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha and Mathilukal. He also made a mark beyond Malayalam cinema with acclaimed performances in films across other languages, including Thalapathi and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. With a reported net worth of around ₹340 crore, Mammootty won a Padma Shri in 1998.

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Awards initiative

What is 'People's Padma'?

The #PeoplesPadma or People's Padma initiative was started by the Government of India to make the Padma Awards more inclusive by encouraging public and self-nominations for grassroots achievers. In 2026, some of the recipients under this initiative were Anke Gowda, who founded the free-access library Pustaka Mane; Dr. Armida Fernandez, known for establishing Asia's first human milk bank; and Tripti Mukherjee, who was honored for her contribution to preserving traditional handicrafts. All three received the Padma Shri.

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