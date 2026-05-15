Man arrested twice after repeated trespass attempts at Brown's home

Released man rearrested at Brown's home

Surprisingly, after being released early the next morning, the same man returned just five hours later and was caught again by security, leading to a second arrest.

Chris Brown wasn't home during the first incident.

This all comes after other recent issues at his place: earlier in May, a security guard was arrested for allegedly firing a CO2-style gun during a confrontation outside the residence involving a woman in a car.

Plus, Brown is facing two upcoming trials, one over a dog attack lawsuit from 2020 and another for alleged nightclub violence in London.