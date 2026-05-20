Mandanna drops 'Tujhko' teaser from 'Cocktail 2' fans praise chemistry

Kapoor Sanon chemistry in 'Mashooqa'

Tujhko quickly went viral, with fans calling it their new favorite and praising both the melody and Rashmika-Shahid's vibe; one even said "This is definitely on loop."

Meanwhile, another track from the film, Mashooqa, shows off Shahid's chemistry with Kriti Sanon.

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 also stars hits theaters June 19, 2026.