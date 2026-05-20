Mandanna drops 'Tujhko' teaser from 'Cocktail 2' fans praise chemistry
Entertainment
Rashmika Mandanna just dropped the teaser for Tujhko, a romantic song from Cocktail 2 with Shahid Kapoor, and fans are loving their chemistry.
The teaser features soulful music and intimate moments between the leads.
Rashmika added a playful touch at a recent event, joking that the voting was "rigged" and hinting that the song has a surprise in store.
Kapoor Sanon chemistry in 'Mashooqa'
Tujhko quickly went viral, with fans calling it their new favorite and praising both the melody and Rashmika-Shahid's vibe; one even said "This is definitely on loop."
Meanwhile, another track from the film, Mashooqa, shows off Shahid's chemistry with Kriti Sanon.
Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 also stars hits theaters June 19, 2026.