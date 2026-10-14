Mandanna funds groceries for 400 families in 3 month intervals
Entertainment
Rashmika Mandanna is stepping up for the community: she has adopted 400 families and will cover their grocery expenses for 3 months at a time over the next year.
She shared on social media that support will come in three-month intervals, giving families a chance to save and plan ahead.
Rashmika hopes this move encourages others to help out too, showing how even small acts can make a real difference.
Mandanna links charity to 'Ranabaali' role
This initiative connects to Rashmika's role as Jayamma in her upcoming movie Ranabaali, where empathy is front and center.
While she usually keeps her charity work private, this time she wants to inspire more people to get involved.
Ranabaali hits theaters October 16, right after Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 releases on October 15.