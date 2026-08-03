Mandanna injures hip tendon on 'Mysaa' dance scene, 3rd injury

After taking what she calls a "Forced holiday" to recover, Rashmika decided to share her story with fans instead of keeping it quiet. She reassured them not to worry.

Her recovery routine includes puzzles, hanging out with her dogs, and joking about being a "dessert monster" since workouts are off the table for now.

She has been advised six weeks of rest and rehabilitation before she returns to Mysaa (an emotional action thriller set among Gond tribes) and other upcoming projects like Pushpa 3, Ranabaali, Animal Park, and Rakka.