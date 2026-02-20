Mani Ratnam's 'Yuva' returning to theaters after 22 years

Yuva weaves together the lives of Lallan (Bachchan), a goon for a corrupt politician; Mike (Devgn), a passionate student activist; and Arjun (Oberoi), an ambitious yuppie. With Rani Mukerji , Esha Deol , and Kareena Kapoor rounding out the cast, their stories intersect dramatically when Lallan shoots Mike off Vidyasagar Setu—sparking political awakening and tough choices for everyone involved.

Cast and production house's take on the film

For the cast, Yuva was more than just another project—Oberoi called it a turning point in his career under Ratnam's direction.

Deol described it as a special youth-centric journey.

PVR INOX's Niharika Bijli says this re-release is about sharing Ratnam's powerful vision with today's generation who might have missed its impact the first time around.