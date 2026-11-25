On Wednesday, Netflix shared the promo for the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

In the promo, host Kapil Sharma reveals how difficult it was to bring the two actors together for the show.

He humorously adds, "They are so busy, it took us two months to get them together."

Bajpayee also revealed that whenever someone says, "Sorry yaar, my Hindi isn't that great," Rana always replies, "Yeh lajjit hone wali baat hai, ya garv karne wali baat?"