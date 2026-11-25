'Great Indian Kapil Show': Manoj Bajpayee and Ashutosh Rana reunite
What's the story
Acclaimed actors Manoj Bajpayee and Ashutosh Rana will appear in the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The Netflix comedy show will feature the duo sharing anecdotes, exchanging playful banter, and showcasing their camaraderie. A new promo gives fans a sneak peek into this entertaining episode, including a hilarious exchange about Rana's expertise in Hindi. The episode will also feature Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda reprising their beloved characters.
Promo details
'Took us 2 months to get them together'
On Wednesday, Netflix shared the promo for the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show.
In the promo, host Kapil Sharma reveals how difficult it was to bring the two actors together for the show.
He humorously adds, "They are so busy, it took us two months to get them together."
Bajpayee also revealed that whenever someone says, "Sorry yaar, my Hindi isn't that great," Rana always replies, "Yeh lajjit hone wali baat hai, ya garv karne wali baat?"
Career highlights
Bajpayee, Rana have previously worked together in several films
Bajpayee and Rana have previously worked together in Govind Nihalani's Sanshodhan (1996) and JP Dutta's war drama LOC: Kargil (2003).
They later reunited for Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya (2019).
Rana will next be seen in Prashanth Neel's Dragon, while Bajpayee was recently seen in Gajab Raat.