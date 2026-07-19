AR Rahman predicted it: Manoj Muntashir celebrates 2nd National Award
What's the story
Lyricist Manoj Muntashir has called his second National Award "divine and exhilarating." He won the Best Lyricist award for Jaate Hai Hum Jaane Do in the Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan (2024) at the 72nd National Film Awards. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he shared that composer AR Rahman had predicted that these lyrics were worthy of a National Award.
Song creation
Muntashir on composing the song with Rahman
Muntashir recalled the moment of creating the song, saying, "Rehman sir is a night person, and I am a day person. So, we were in Chennai and Boney (Kapoor, producer) saheb said we need to do this."
"On director Amit Sharma's narration and Rehman saheb's tune, I...came up with song in an hour."
"His first reaction was: Manoj, this is a National Award. We smiled, and I replied that his words are just an award, and see, it came true."
Award news
His reaction to the big win
Muntashir learned about his National Award win during a break of his show Krishna.
"When I reached backstage, I was flooded with calls and messages. It was truly divine."
"I'm happy and exhilarated. Just three years back, it was a different scenario after the Adipurush (2023) controversy, jub duniye ke sare pathar meri talash mein theey, par waqt badalta hai."
Song significance
Why the song struck a chord with audiences
Muntashir believes that his song resonated with audiences because it captured the right emotions.
He explained, "This was in a situation when Indian coach Syed Abdul Rahim, played by Ajay Devgn, is suffering from cancer and losing his battle of life, but hiding from everyone as he wants the country to win and put it on the world map in football."
"That's why the lines: Pehchanegi duniya humko aise din bhi aayenge, mehkenge hum khushboo banke nayi hawayein aane do."
Career highlights
2nd National Award and other achievements
This is Muntashir's second National Award after Saina (2022).
He said, "I have been bestowed with this honor twice, which is amazing."
"Also, other than government awards, I don't take any popular TV awards after Teri Mitti (Kesari, 2019) failed to get one."
"I got the Sahitya Academy Award for literature and now this. It's special because after four years, a Hindi song has got a National Award, and the last one was also given to me."