AR Rahman predicted it: Manoj Muntashir celebrates 2nd National Award

Muntashir recalled the moment of creating the song, saying, "Rehman sir is a night person, and I am a day person. So, we were in Chennai and Boney (Kapoor, producer) saheb said we need to do this."

"On director Amit Sharma's narration and Rehman saheb's tune, I...came up with song in an hour."

"His first reaction was: Manoj, this is a National Award. We smiled, and I replied that his words are just an award, and see, it came true."