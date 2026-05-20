Marans to launch Tamil smartphone streaming platform by May 2026 Entertainment May 20, 2026

Dayanidhi Maran, former union minister, and his son Karan are stepping into the streaming game with a new Tamil digital entertainment venture, expected to go live by the end of May 2026.

Designed mainly for smartphones, the platform aims to shake up how Tamil content is enjoyed: think fresh formats and quick, binge-worthy dramas that fit right into busy schedules.