Marans to launch Tamil smartphone streaming platform by May 2026
Entertainment
Dayanidhi Maran, former union minister, and his son Karan are stepping into the streaming game with a new Tamil digital entertainment venture, expected to go live by the end of May 2026.
Designed mainly for smartphones, the platform aims to shake up how Tamil content is enjoyed: think fresh formats and quick, binge-worthy dramas that fit right into busy schedules.
Maran Group targets short dramas
This project is part of the newly formed Maran Group, with Dayanidhi as chairman and Karan handling daily operations as executive director.
The focus will be on short-form dramas, a format that's catching on fast with audiences.
The move comes after settling a family business dispute in 2025.
Details are still under wraps, but it's all about matching today's digital habits.