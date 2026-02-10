Marc Anthony breaks silence on Beckham family's ongoing feud

Renowned singer Marc Anthony has finally spoken up about the ongoing feud within the Beckham family. His name was recently dragged into the drama when Brooklyn Beckham mentioned him in a scathing public statement against his parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham . The 57-year-old musician is a close friend of the Beckhams and even serves as Cruz Beckham's godfather.

Statement Anthony calls family feud 'unfortunate' In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Anthony described the Beckham family feud as "unfortunate." He said, "They're a wonderful, wonderful family. I've known them since before the kids were born. I'm really close to the family." However, he added, "I have nothing to say about what happened there. It's extremely unfortunate how it's playing out, but [how it's playing out] is hardly the truth."

Family drama Beckham's shocking statement about his parents In January, Beckham shared a shocking public statement on Instagram Story where he accused his parents of trying to ruin his marriage to Nicola Peltz. He claimed that during their wedding reception, Anthony called him to the stage for a dance with Victoria instead of Peltz. This incident left him "uncomfortable" and "humiliated."

Wedding details Details of the embarrassing moment According to Page Six, the moment Beckham referred to wasn't their first dance but occurred after they and the other guests had already been dancing for a while. The Grammy-winning singer was instead supposed to introduce them for a dance on a stage specially built for the newlywed couple.

