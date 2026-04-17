Marvel's 'Avengers: Doomsday' aims December 18 against 'Dune: Part Three'
Entertainment
Marvel just revealed that Avengers: Doomsday is aiming for a December 18, 2026 release, right when Dune: Part Three lands with an exclusive IMAX run.
The news dropped at CinemaCon, with Kevin Feige, Chris Evans, and the directing duo the Russo Brothers sharing the stage.
With the two blockbusters set to clash, Marvel might shift their film up a week to avoid the clash.
Disney sizzle reel, no full trailer
No full trailer yet, but Disney's sizzle reel showed off some big scenes: think Captain America's foot pressing down on a bike pedal, Thor chatting with the All-Father, and Cyclops unleashing his optic blasts.
The CinemaCon event wrapped up with an Avengers-themed countdown clock, hinting there's more excitement on the way.