Everything you need to watch before 'Avengers: Doomsday'
What's the story
Ahead of the release of Avengers: Doomsday in December, Disney+ has launched a new "Need to Watch" section on its app. This feature serves as a guide for fans who want to familiarize themselves with the intricate timeline of the Avengers multiverse. The list reportedly comprises 42.267 hours of Marvel content, which is almost two days without any breaks!
List details
The list includes these Marvel titles
The "Need to Watch" list includes a range of Marvel films and shows.
The titles are X-Men, X2, Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Loki, Shang-Chi, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Captain America: Brave New World, Deadpool & Wolverine, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thunderbolts, and finally, The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
Missing title
However, 'The Marvels' is absent from the list
However, one film is notably absent from the list: The Marvels. This omission has raised eyebrows as it directly connects to Doomsday and the upcoming X-Men project by Marvel.
The Marvels is set after Captain Marvel regains her identity from the Kree, and during the film, her powers become linked with Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) and her estranged niece Monica Rambeau, an S.A.B.E.R. astronaut.
Universe crossover
Omission of 'The Marvels' raises questions
The absence of The Marvels from the list is particularly concerning given its potential to bridge the Avengers and X-Men universes.
In the film's post-credits scene, Monica appears in the X-Men universe after allegedly crossing through a space-time tear.
However, Teyonah Parris (who plays Monica) has hinted that she may not return for upcoming installments. Maybe Marvel is ditching this storyline.