Everything you need to watch before 'Avengers: Doomsday'

However, one film is notably absent from the list: The Marvels. This omission has raised eyebrows as it directly connects to Doomsday and the upcoming X-Men project by Marvel.

The Marvels is set after Captain Marvel regains her identity from the Kree, and during the film, her powers become linked with Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) and her estranged niece Monica Rambeau, an S.A.B.E.R. astronaut.