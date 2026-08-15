Marvel unveils 'X-Men' cast at D23 with Sink, Connor, Weaving

Marvel just dropped its X-Men cast at the D23 Showcase, and it's a big deal for MCU fans.

Sadie Sink will play Jean Grey (after her role was revealed in July's Spider-Man: Brand New Day), joined by Kit Connor as Cyclops, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Maya Boyd as Storm, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, and Christopher Abbott stepping in as Professor X.