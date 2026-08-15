Marvel unveils 'X-Men' cast at D23 with Sink, Connor, Weaving
Marvel just dropped its X-Men cast at the D23 Showcase, and it's a big deal for MCU fans.
Sadie Sink will play Jean Grey (after her role was revealed in July's Spider-Man: Brand New Day), joined by Kit Connor as Cyclops, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Maya Boyd as Storm, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, and Christopher Abbott stepping in as Professor X.
Driver joins MCU as Mister Sinister
Adam Driver is officially joining the MCU as Mister Sinister, an X-Men villain this time around. He shared his excitement about finally coming aboard after years of talks with Marvel's Kevin Feige.
The film keeps up Marvel's trend of bringing in Fox-era vibes (like Patrick Stewart's return as Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness).
Mark your calendars: X-Men hits theaters May 5, 2028!