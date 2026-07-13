Mary Varghese dies after long illness in Kalaburagi hospital
Entertainment
Mary Varghese, who was married to the late Kannada film producer V Varghese, died after a long illness.
She was in treatment at a private hospital in Kalaburagi and is survived by her son Santosh and four daughters.
The family, originally from Kerala, has called Kalaburagi home for nearly 70 years.
Funeral Tuesday at St. Mary's Church
Mary's funeral is set for Tuesday: prayers will be held at St. Mary's Church in Kalaburagi at 10am followed by burial at the Christian cemetery near Venkatesh Nagar at 12:30pm.
Her late husband was known for producing popular Kannada devotional films and running Mukta and Santosh cinemas, leaving a lasting mark on the city's movie scene.