'The Odyssey' is directed by Christopher Nolan

'Hardest movie ever': Matt Damon talks Nolan's 'The Odyssey'

By Isha Sharma 03:09 pm Jun 07, 202603:09 pm

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Hollywood actor Matt Damon has described his experience working on Christopher Nolan's upcoming film, The Odyssey, as the most challenging of his career. Speaking at the California Adopt-A-Pet Day event on June 6, he said, "It was by far the hardest movie I've ever made." "Chris likes to shoot everything real. So there's no kind of green screen, no faking it, no kind of studio stuff."