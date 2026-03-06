Meet Geeta Gandbhir, Indian American with historic Oscar double nomination Entertainment Mar 06, 2026

Geeta Gandbhir just became the first woman ever to land Oscar nominations for both Best Documentary Feature and Best Documentary Short in the same year.

The Emmy-winning Indian American filmmaker is in the spotlight after the Academy announced its 2026 nominations, with both her films (The Perfect Neighbor and The Devil Is Busy) making the short list.