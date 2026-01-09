Meet Natalie Burn: Yash's co-star in 'Toxic'

From ballet shoes to Bollywood debut

Natalie Burn, originally from Kyiv, Ukraine, started out as a ballet dancer at top schools before switching gears to acting and producing—she even founded her own company.

You might've seen her in The Expendables 3 or Awaken. Toxic marks her first Bollywood role alongside Yash.

With director Geetu Mohandas at the helm, expect an action-packed thriller with a bit of fantasy thrown in.