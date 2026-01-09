Next Article
Meet Natalie Burn: Yash's co-star in 'Toxic'
Entertainment
The teaser for Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups just dropped on Yash's birthday, and it's got fans buzzing.
Yash is back in action mode with intense fight scenes set in a dramatic cemetery, but it's his bold car sequence with Natalie Burn, making her Bollywood debut, that really stands out.
The film was released in theaters on March 19, 2024.
From ballet shoes to Bollywood debut
Natalie Burn, originally from Kyiv, Ukraine, started out as a ballet dancer at top schools before switching gears to acting and producing—she even founded her own company.
You might've seen her in The Expendables 3 or Awaken. Toxic marks her first Bollywood role alongside Yash.
With director Geetu Mohandas at the helm, expect an action-packed thriller with a bit of fantasy thrown in.