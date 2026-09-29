India about to have a major K-pop festival?
What's the story
India might become the stage for a massive K-pop festival, with venues reportedly being scouted in four cities. The potential locations include Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Shillong, per India Today. This development highlights India's growing significance in the Korean pop culture scene.
Festival details
Festival to feature multiple K-pop acts
The South Korean entertainment company HYBE, which is home to global acts like BTS, TXT, and ENHYPEN, is reportedly behind the proposed festival.
A source told the portal that the plan is to host a large-scale event featuring multiple popular K-pop groups and artists.
"The idea is to create a large-scale K-pop event that brings some of the biggest groups and artists to India," they said.
Ongoing discussions
Official announcement and details awaited
The festival is yet to be officially announced, and discussions are still ongoing regarding the dates, venues, and artist lineup.
The source added that India has already shown a strong K-pop fanbase, making it an ideal location for such an event.
"The country has already demonstrated that it has a strong and highly engaged K-pop audience, and the aim is to build an event on a scale that has not been seen here before," they said.
Cultural exchange
Growing India-South Korea ties
The reported festival plans come amid growing India-South Korea ties.
During South Korean President Lee Jae-myung's state visit to India in April 2026, talks were held to deepen the strategic partnership between the two nations.
Korean popular culture has also become an increasingly visible part of this relationship, with K-pop and K-dramas finding a substantial audience in India.
Festival model
Possible inspiration from Fanomenon festival
The proposed Indian festival may take inspiration from Fanomenon, a large-scale K-pop and K-culture festival being developed in South Korea by the four major entertainment companies.
Scheduled for December 2027 in Seoul and Goyang, it will feature concerts, a fandom awards ceremony, exhibitions, and other cultural programs. An LA edition is also planned for 2028.