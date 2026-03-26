Harry, Meghan react to social media addiction lawsuit verdict

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reacted to a recent jury verdict that found Meta and YouTube responsible for negligence in a significant social media addiction lawsuit. The couple called the decision a turning point for families. The couple told People in a statement, "This verdict is a reckoning." They added, "For too long, families have paid the price for platforms built with total disregard for the children they reach."

Statement 'Truth has been heard, precedent set' The Duke and Duchess of Sussex further stated, "We stand with every parent and young person who refused to be silenced." "Today, the truth has been heard, and precedent has been set." The case was filed by a young woman who claimed that these platforms were intentionally addictive, affecting her mental health during her formative years. The jury sided with the plaintiff, concluding that the companies' actions significantly contributed to her distress.

Compensation Meta, YouTube ordered to pay $3 million in damages As part of the ruling, Meta and YouTube were ordered to pay $3 million in compensatory damages, with Meta responsible for 70% of the total. The jury also decided that Meta and Google could be subject to punitive damages based on findings of malice or fraud, although the exact amount is yet to be determined. In a longer statement on their official website, Harry and Markle said, "justice has caught up to Big Tech."

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Disagreement Meta, YouTube dispute jury's findings In response to the verdict, Meta and YouTube issued statements disputing the jury's findings. A Meta spokesperson said, "We respectfully disagree with the verdict and are evaluating our legal options." "Teen mental health is profoundly complex and cannot be linked to a single app." A Google spokesman echoed this sentiment, stating, "This case misunderstands YouTube, which is a responsibly built streaming platform, not a social media."

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