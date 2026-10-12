Meghan Markle unveils co-designed mom sweatshirt and gold smart ring
Entertainment
Meghan Markle just showed off a gold, chunky smart ring, while launching a new charity project. Fun fact: it matches one Prince Harry wore in 2018.
She revealed the look as she introduced a limited-edition sweatshirt she co-designed for Moms Offering More (MOM), which helps families in need.
Archewell sells $100 mom sweatshirts
Markle's initiative dropped on October 11, lining up with International Day of the Girl.
Through Archewell Philanthropies, she's selling $100 sweatshirts to raise funds for moms and caregivers facing tough times in North America.
The goal? Give direct support, like grants and essentials, to single-parent families or those living in social housing.
As Meghan put it, it's all about creating "a safe and loving future for our children."