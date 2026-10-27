Merchant buys Santacruz West commercial unit on Linking Road 12.85cr
Entertainment
Music composer Salim Merchant just picked up a commercial spot in Mumbai's Santacruz (West) area for ₹12.85 crore.
The deal, registered on October 7, 2026, gives him space in the DLH Mangal Murti building right at the corner of Linking Road and Talmaki Road, covering 1,285 square feet over two floors.
Merchant owns 50% stake
Salim now owns half of the property, with four others splitting the rest. The purchase came with a parking spot and a hefty stamp duty of ₹77.10 lakh.
Since Linking Road is one of Mumbai's top shopping streets, it's no surprise celebrities are investing here: singer Sonu Nigam recently bought three commercial units in Mumbai's Andheri West for a combined ₹17 crore, too.
These prime locations are hot for high returns and serious foot traffic.