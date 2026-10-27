Merchant buys Santacruz West commercial unit on Linking Road 12.85cr

Salim now owns half of the property, with four others splitting the rest. The purchase came with a parking spot and a hefty stamp duty of ₹77.10 lakh.

Since Linking Road is one of Mumbai's top shopping streets, it's no surprise celebrities are investing here: singer Sonu Nigam recently bought three commercial units in Mumbai's Andheri West for a combined ₹17 crore, too.

These prime locations are hot for high returns and serious foot traffic.