Jaafar Jackson's 'Michael' grows, earns over ₹10 crore in India

The musical biopic Michael, starring Jaafar Jackson as the late pop icon Michael Jackson , has crossed the ₹10 crore mark in India. The film witnessed a significant surge in collections on Day 2 (Saturday) with a 37.8% increase in net earnings across 3,190 shows. It collected ₹1.7 crore from Thursday's previews, followed by ₹3.7 crore on Friday and ₹5.1 crore on Saturday. The total net collection now stands at ₹10.5 crore, while gross earnings have reached ₹12.6 crore, reported Sacnilk.

Global success Global box office collections of 'Michael' On a global scale, Michael has had an impressive opening weekend, raking in $39.5 million on Friday alone in the US. This puts it on track for an opening weekend nearing $95 million in North America, according to Live Mint. Internationally, too, the film is doing well across various territories, with reports suggesting earnings of $111.4 million from 82 overseas markets (excluding South Korea and Japan). The worldwide total now stands at around $206.4 million.

Record-breaking performance Record-breaking opening weekend for a musical biopic The film has set new records for the biggest opening of the year so far for a live-action Motion Picture Association title, beating previous releases like Project Hail Mary. It has also topped the charts in 64 international territories. In specific regions, Michael broke opening weekend records for a musical biopic with top markets being the United Kingdom ($13.8 million), France (estimated at $10.3 million), Mexico ($9.3 million), Italy (around $8.1 million) and Germany ($6.9 million).

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