Middleton named patron of The Christie Hospital ahead of 'Heal'
Kate Middleton, the princess of Wales, is now patron of The Christie Hospital in Manchester, a leading center for cancer care.
The announcement comes just ahead of her documentary < em>Heal, where she opens up about her own experience with cancer.
Middleton to support The Christie charity
As patron, Middleton will support The Christie Charity's work: think emotional care, youth support, and therapies for patients and families.
Her visit earlier this year left her impressed by its whole-person approach to recovery.
This new role builds on her ongoing commitment to cancer care at London's Royal Marsden Hospital and highlights how personal this cause is for her.
Heal premieres November 29 in the UK and November 30 in the US.