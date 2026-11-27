Heal also follows Kate as she takes on the Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on November 29, the documentary spotlights how resilience and coming together can help people face cancer.

Kate's story is personal: she announced her diagnosis in March 2024, went into remission by January 2025 after chemo, but has chosen to keep details private, reminding us that everyone's path with illness is unique.