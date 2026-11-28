Middleton praises unity at London 'Heal' screening and thanks team
Kate Middleton made an unexpected appearance at the London special screening of Heal, a documentary about her cancer journey and the National Three Peaks Challenge.
She spoke about sticking together through tough times and thanked the creative team behind the documentary and some of the "incredible individuals" she met while completing the National Three Peaks Challenge, saying, "My hope is that this film will encourage compassion, showing the real value in standing alongside one another in the hardest of times."
Middleton named patron of The Christie
Middleton appeared at Heal and introduced the film after announcing her remission in January 2025, hoping to inspire others facing similar battles.
The film highlights how emotional support is just as important as medical treatment.
Funds raised through the documentary's distribution have been directed to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, and with screenings running November 29-December 7, she's also now a patron of The Christie, showing she's committed to helping others fight cancer.