Middleton wears olive green caped dress at Wimbledon final

As patron of the All England Club, Kate handed over the trophy to champion Jannik Sinner.

Her look was on point with Van Cleef & Arpels earrings, a DeMellier bag, Ralph Lauren pumps, a floppy hat, and sunglasses for some sun protection.

Earlier in the tournament, she mixed it up with bold outfits (a bright red dress for the women's final and a blue pantsuit earlier on) showing off her signature mix of elegance and fun.