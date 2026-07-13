Middleton wears olive green caped dress at Wimbledon final
Entertainment
Kate Middleton showed up at the Wimbledon men's singles final in an eye-catching olive-green caped dress, perfectly matching the tournament's vibe.
She was joined by Prince William and their children, Charlotte and George, who kept things classic in blue: Charlotte in a breezy blue dress and George with a striped tie.
Middleton presents trophy to Sinner
As patron of the All England Club, Kate handed over the trophy to champion Jannik Sinner.
Her look was on point with Van Cleef & Arpels earrings, a DeMellier bag, Ralph Lauren pumps, a floppy hat, and sunglasses for some sun protection.
Earlier in the tournament, she mixed it up with bold outfits (a bright red dress for the women's final and a blue pantsuit earlier on) showing off her signature mix of elegance and fun.