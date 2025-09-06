'Biggest mistake...': Why Mika Singh regrets producing Bipasha's series 'Dangerous'

Singer Mika Singh , who has dabbled in multiple aspects of the entertainment industry, once ventured into film production with a web series titled Dangerous. The project starred Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover . However, in a recent interview with Galatta India, he called it a "big mistake," adding that he could have bought a Rolls-Royce instead of investing in that project.

Investment advice This is why he doesn't recommend producing projects Singh advised, "Anyone in Bollywood with some money, please invest in property. Otherwise, by becoming a producer, you will end up sinking your own ship." "I made a film worth ₹14 crore with my favorite heroine, Bipasha Basu, and Karan Singh Grover. If I hadn't made that film, I could have bought a brand-new Rolls-Royce." "That would have been better than burning money."

Production insights Singh reflected on the positives of the experience Despite his regrets, Singh reflected positively on his production experience. He said, "As a producer, I made a really good film with a big star cast. Obviously, Bipasha Basu is a huge name." "So if I, a newcomer producer, could sign such big stars and make a movie it shows I'm a good producer." He also revealed that they shot for 50 days in London under director Vikram Bhatt's involvement.

Casting decisions This is why he cast Basu and Grover Singh shared his thought process behind casting Basu and Grover. He said, "Bhushan Patel, who directed Alone, the film featuring Karan and Bipasha, was also involved." "Since it had been five years since Alone was released, I thought if Karan Singh Grover agreed to do my film, it would be great." "But I'm not sure how Bipasha became involved midway or what kind of rapport they shared, but it caused me a lot of loss."