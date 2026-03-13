Director Milan Luthria teases reunion with Ajay Devgn
What's the story
Filmmaker Milan Luthria, known for his successful collaborations with actor Ajay Devgn in films like Kachche Dhaage and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, recently spoke about their potential reunion. In an interview with Variety India, he said they are discussing ideas and will act when something exciting emerges. "It should happen soon. We are always discussing ideas and waiting for the right energy to come into the room," he said.
Trust and value
Mutual trust is important for Luthria
Luthria also stressed the importance of "mutual trust" between him and Devgn. He said, "He's instrumental in my career." "So, it is contingent on me that I must take something of great value to him. And as soon as I find that material, I immediately go reach out to him, and we discuss it." "So it's been a while, but he's the one actor that I really love being with on set and off set."
Last collaboration
The last film by the duo was 'Baadshaho'
The last film that Luthria and Devgn worked on together was Baadshaho. The film also starred Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D'Cruz, Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta, and Sanjay Mishra. Set during the emergency period of 1975-77, it was written by Rajat Arora. Luthria's last theatrical release was Tadap, which marked Ahan Shetty's debut and also starred Tara Sutaria. In 2023, he helmed the JioHotstar series Sultan of Delhi, starring Tahir Raj Bhasin and Mouni Roy.