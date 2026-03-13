Director Milan Luthria teases reunion with Ajay Devgn

Trust and value

Mutual trust is important for Luthria

Luthria also stressed the importance of "mutual trust" between him and Devgn. He said, "He's instrumental in my career." "So, it is contingent on me that I must take something of great value to him. And as soon as I find that material, I immediately go reach out to him, and we discuss it." "So it's been a while, but he's the one actor that I really love being with on set and off set."