Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando could tie the knot this weekend
What's the story
Pop sensation Miley Cyrus and her partner, Maxx Morando, are reportedly set to get married in a ceremony in Southern California this weekend. It was first reported by TMZ, which also stated that further details about the nuptials are still under wraps. The news comes after Tish Cyrus, Cyrus's mother, seemingly suggested that the couple might already be married. During Cyrus's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in May, Tish said, "We're gonna bring the husband," while posing for photos.
Relationship journey
A look at the couple's relationship timeline
Cyrus, 33, and Morando, 28, reportedly met on a blind date.
They made their relationship public with an Instagram post at a Gucci event in November 2021.
The couple was later spotted together at Miley's New Year's Eve Party in Miami.
Their engagement was confirmed by Page Six after Cyrus was seen wearing a ring at the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere in Los Angeles last December.
Personal development
'You just want to dream the biggest you can...'
In a 2023 Vogue interview, Cyrus said, "You just want to dream the biggest you can, and you want to have someone by your side that always tells you you can do it."
The couple even performed her new track Let's Get Married at the Hollywood Bowl last month.
Cyrus was previously married to Liam Hemsworth from 2018 to 2020.
On the other hand, Cyrus is Morando's first public relationship.