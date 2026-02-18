Miley Cyrus to return for 'Hannah Montana' anniversary special

Miley Cyrus will be returning to her roots with the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special , a television special celebrating two decades of her breakout show. The special will premiere on March 24. In an Instagram post , Cyrus wrote, "Going back to where it all began." The announcement was accompanied by a clip showing a car with the license plate "HM 20" arriving at Stage 9 on a studio lot while The Best of Both Worlds played in the background.

Show's significance Cyrus on show's legacy In a press release for the special, Cyrus reflected on the show's impact. She said, "Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am." "What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans." "The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I'm very proud of," she added.

Special details More about the special The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special will feature an intimate interview with Cyrus, hosted by Alex Cooper and shot in front of a live studio audience. The special will revisit the show's creation, Cyrus's character, and its impact on fans worldwide. It will also include never-before-seen archival footage and recreations of iconic sets from the show, such as the Stewart family living room and the legendary closet of Hannah Montana.

