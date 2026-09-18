Miley Cyrus praises Dolly Parton's 'authenticity'
What's the story
Miley Cyrus recently set the record straight about her godmother, country music legend Dolly Parton. In a recent interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, the singer-songwriter said that despite Parton's larger-than-life public persona, she was "authentic." "She's known for, I guess, the faux, the fake, the hair, the makeup, the show of it, but there's a part of her that's just what I think everyone gravitates toward, how real she is and how authentic she is," Cyrus said.
Last talk
Cyrus recalls last conversation with Parton
Cyrus also reminisced about her last conversation with Parton, who passed away on August 25 after a brief battle with cancer.
"The time that we talked, which was the last time we would talk, it was actually me telling her about this record," she said, referring to her recent album Bass Persuades.
"Because even though we are so different, that's what made us so perfect for each other is that she knew this, and I know this."
Career guidance
'So much of my life's about persona'
Cyrus also spoke about how Parton's wisdom helped her through significant moments in her life.
"There was a time in my life, I mean, we hit on it with Hannah [Montana], so much of my life's about persona."
"I think a way that I could look at that as you can still have a persona and still be who you are is because I had Dolly," she explained.
Lasting influence
'They aren't always going to be here'
Cyrus added, "So many of my really stabilizing peers that I have in my life, they're generations before me."
"And they've laid down brick by brick the road that I travel now, and they aren't always going to be here for me to call them and say, 'What do I do now?'"
She said it was something she "always did with Dolly."
Parton passed away last month at 80 after a private battle with cancer.