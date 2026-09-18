Miley Cyrus praises Dolly Parton's 'authenticity'

Cyrus also reminisced about her last conversation with Parton, who passed away on August 25 after a brief battle with cancer.

"The time that we talked, which was the last time we would talk, it was actually me telling her about this record," she said, referring to her recent album Bass Persuades.

"Because even though we are so different, that's what made us so perfect for each other is that she knew this, and I know this."