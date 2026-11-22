Miley Cyrus marries Maxx Morando in intimate California ceremony
What's the story
Pop sensation Miley Cyrus (33) has tied the knot with her longtime partner, Maxx Morando (28). The couple exchanged vows on Saturday at a picturesque location in Palm Springs, California, reported Entertainment Tonight. The ceremony was attended by close family members including Cyrus's mother Tish and sister Noah. Photos going viral from the event show the bride and groom standing under an arch of white flowers. This union comes nearly a year after their engagement was confirmed in December 2025.
Wedding preparations
Cyrus hosted a rehearsal dinner on Friday
The couple hosted a rehearsal dinner on Friday, November 20, with family and friends.
Lily-Rose Purcell, Cyrus's stepsister, shared glimpses of the menu from the dinner on her Instagram Stories.
The couple's engagement was confirmed by a source to PEOPLE after Cyrus was spotted wearing a diamond ring at the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere in Los Angeles last year.
Proposal details
Cyrus and Morando got engaged in Kyoto
Morando, the Liily drummer, revealed to Wonderland Magazine that he proposed during a trip to Kyoto, Japan.
"We went to Tokyo first for a couple of days and then on to Kyoto," he said.
The proposal took place in a secluded garden at their hotel, with Morando getting down on one knee as Cyrus was filming videos.
Despite his nerves, Morando successfully pulled off the surprise without any hiccups.
Love story
How Cyrus and Morando's romance blossomed
Cyrus and Morando's love story began with a "blind date."
In an interview with British Vogue, Cyrus said, "We got put on a blind date... Well, it was blind for me and not really for him."
By April 2022, they confirmed their romance when spotted kissing in West Hollywood.
They were also seen together at the Gucci "Love Parade" fashion show in Los Angeles in November 2021.
Past relationships
Cyrus was previously married to Liam Hemsworth
Before finding love with Morando, Cyrus was married to actor Liam Hemsworth. The couple tied the knot in December 2018 but separated in August 2019. Their divorce was finalized in January 2020.
Since December 2021, she has been dating Morando, who is a drummer.
Congratulations to the newlyweds!