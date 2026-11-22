Morando, the Liily drummer, revealed to Wonderland Magazine that he proposed during a trip to Kyoto, Japan.

"We went to Tokyo first for a couple of days and then on to Kyoto," he said.

The proposal took place in a secluded garden at their hotel, with Morando getting down on one knee as Cyrus was filming videos.

Despite his nerves, Morando successfully pulled off the surprise without any hiccups.