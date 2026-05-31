What to expect from 'A Minecraft Movie Squared'

The sequel will see director Jared Hess return to the helm. The film will also star Kirsten Dunst, who is set to play Alex, the female counterpart of Minecraft's Steve. The first film starred Jack Black as Steve and Jason Momoa as Garrett. Other notable cast members included Emma Myers, Sebastian Eugene Hansen, Danielle Brooks, and Jennifer Coolidge. Black, Momoa, Brooks, and Coolidge are confirmed to reprise their roles.

Sequel details

What happened in the 1st film?

A Minecraft Movie followed a group of misfits who are transported into the Overworld, a strange cubic world. To survive and return home, they must mine and craft with the help of legendary builder Steve and defeat Malgosha, the evil Piglin Queen. The sequel is being produced under the Warner Bros. and Mojang banners with Jay Ashenfelter, Jen Conroy, Brian Mendoza, Jon Berg, and Jonathan Spaihts serving as executive producers. The first part is streaming on JioHotstar.