Ministry asks Netflix to respond over 'Love, Scam Aur Dhokha'
Netflix's upcoming documentary Love, Scam Aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story is under the spotlight.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked Netflix to respond within a week after a lawyer raised concerns about the film, which examines allegations surrounding Chandrashekhar, currently in jail in Delhi.
The documentary is still set for its December 18 release.
Ministry cites IT Rules 2021
The ministry pointed to IT Rules, 2021, reminding Netflix that OTT platforms need to be careful with sensitive content.
While they have not stopped the release, they are asking Netflix to double-check if everything is above board.
The film dives into Chandrashekhar's alleged scams.