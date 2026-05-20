Minogue reveals 2021 breast cancer recurrence in Netflix documentary 'Kylie'
Entertainment
Kylie Minogue just shared that she battled breast cancer for a second time in 2021, something she kept private until now.
This personal story is at the heart of her new Netflix documentary, Kylie, dropping May 20, 2026.
She first fought the disease back in 2005 and was declared cancer-free in February 2006.
Minogue credits music for cancer recovery
Kylie says keeping her second diagnosis to herself brought relief compared to her first experience.
She opened up about feeling scared and isolated but is grateful to have come out stronger.
Music played a big part in her recovery: tracks like "Story" from her "Tension" album reflect what she went through, and her hit "Padam Padam" marked her return to the spotlight.