Mirza and Pednekar urge respectful NEET protest at Jantar Mantar
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Actors Dia Mirza and Bhumi Pednekar are speaking up about the NEET protest at Jantar Mantar, with Mirza urging people against "feeding into deflection" and Pednekar focusing on how public dissent should stay respectful.
Pednekar called out derogatory language used against Prime Minister Modi, saying it only deepens divides.
Mirza warns against deflection
Mirza responded by urging everyone not to get sidetracked.
She emphasized, "The last thing we should be doing is feeding into deflection," pointing instead to concerns like police brutality, online harassment of women, and illegal FIRs against minors.