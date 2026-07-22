Mirza says 'Operation Safed Sagar' honors Air Force wives' resilience
Dia Mirza stars as Kamalpreet Kaur Dhanoa in Operation Safed Sagar, a new Netflix series about the Indian Air Force during the 1999 Kargil War.
At the trailer launch, she shared how her role honors the resilience of Air Force wives, saying, "every single day when their husbands step out of the home they bid them goodbye with a smile on their face even if they've had the biggest fight the night before."
Mirza's character anchors families during missions
Mirza's character is shown as the anchor for families while their loved ones are away on dangerous missions. She drew inspiration from real women who quietly kept everyone together through tough times.
Operation Safed Sagar also highlights unsung sacrifices made by officers' families alongside stories of bravery.
The series, starring Mirza, Jimmy Shergill, and Adil Hussain, drops on Netflix August 7.