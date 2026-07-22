Mirza says 'Operation Safed Sagar' honors Air Force wives' resilience

Dia Mirza stars as Kamalpreet Kaur Dhanoa in Operation Safed Sagar, a new Netflix series about the Indian Air Force during the 1999 Kargil War.

At the trailer launch, she shared how her role honors the resilience of Air Force wives, saying, "every single day when their husbands step out of the home they bid them goodbye with a smile on their face even if they've had the biggest fight the night before."