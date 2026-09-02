'Mirzapur: The Movie' posts over 109,000 advance tickets and ₹3.03cr

Most of the buzz is for the Hindi version, which racked up nearly all the ticket sales and revenue.

Delhi tops the charts with ₹60.7 lakh worth of tickets sold, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Despite this strong start, the movie's 'A' certificate and a hefty runtime (a 3-hour-17-minute film) might keep some viewers away, so word-of-mouth will be key if it wants to hit its big weekend target of ₹50 crore.