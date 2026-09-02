'Mirzapur: The Movie' posts over 109,000 advance tickets and ₹3.03cr
Entertainment
Mirzapur: The Movie, starring fan favorites Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu, has already sold over 109,000 tickets before hitting theaters, pulling in ₹3.03 crore from advance sales alone!
The film drops September 4 in both Hindi and Telugu, so fans are clearly hyped.
Hindi version dominates pre-sales
Most of the buzz is for the Hindi version, which racked up nearly all the ticket sales and revenue.
Delhi tops the charts with ₹60.7 lakh worth of tickets sold, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.
Despite this strong start, the movie's 'A' certificate and a hefty runtime (a 3-hour-17-minute film) might keep some viewers away, so word-of-mouth will be key if it wants to hit its big weekend target of ₹50 crore.