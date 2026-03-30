Miss World 2026: When, where 75th anniversary edition is happening 

The 75th anniversary edition of the Miss World pageant will be held in Vietnam . The 2026 event will begin on August 9, and the grand finale will take place on September 5. The announcement was made during the Miss World Vietnam final on March 29 by Julia Morley CBE and representatives from Sen Vang, the local organizers and co-producers of the event.

Event logistics Ho Chi Minh will host the finale Contestants and delegates will start arriving in Hanoi in August, while the grand finale will be held in Ho Chi Minh City. The exact broadcast time for Indian viewers (IST) is yet to be announced and is expected to be revealed closer to the event date. "I am truly delighted to celebrate 75 years of Miss World and Beauty With a Purpose in Vietnam," said Julia Morley CBE, Chairwoman and CEO of Miss World Organization, during the announcement.

Contestant details Miss World to feature 130 nations So far, only a few contestants have been officially announced, including Kristianna Gordon (Miss World Cayman Islands). The full list will be revealed gradually as national pageants conclude worldwide. Typically, the competition sees participation from over 100 countries, and this time, 130 nations will be participating, as announced during the Miss World Vietnam 2026 finale. Founded in 1951, Miss World will complete 75 years with 2026's 73rd edition featuring multiple cultural showcase rounds and the "Beauty With a Purpose" segment.

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