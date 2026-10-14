Mohali man booked for allegedly cheating ₹5L over Punjabi roles
Entertainment
A Mohali man, Parminder Singh Kainth, has been booked by Sohana police for allegedly tricking his relative Dilbag Singh out of ₹5 lakh.
Kainth promised to get acting roles for Singh's son in Punjabi movies but never delivered.
Six years ago, Singh paid him ₹3 lakh via bank transfer and another ₹2 lakh in cash.
Son Karanveer corroborates, case registered
Even after getting the money, Kainth didn't arrange any roles or return the cash.
Singh's son, Karanveer, backed up his dad's story and mentioned that Kainth's wife and father picked up the cash from their home.
After trying to sort things out without luck, Singh finally went to the police, who registered a case for cheating and breach of trust after the inquiry.