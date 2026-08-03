Mohan and Ravi dispute involves ₹40L monthly demand, Vijayakumar says

Actor Ravi Mohan and his wife Aarti Ravi are in the middle of a messy divorce, with headlines popping up about Aarti asking for ₹40 lakh every month.

But her mother, producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, says it's not just for living expenses: it covers debts caused by Mohan and their children's hefty school fees.

After 15 years together, their split in September 2024 has turned into a legal tug-of-war.