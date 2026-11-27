Gerald R Molen, the Oscar-winning producer behind Schindler's List, has passed away at 91.

His niece Rachel Pullan shared the news on Instagram, describing him as "a man of great moral character and high integrity" who said "Jerry influenced millions of people, both by his example and his contributions to the telling of brilliant stories in film."

Molen started doing work, moving set pieces and driving at a movie studio, and worked his way up to the position of producer.