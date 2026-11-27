Molen, Oscar winning producer of 'Schindler's List,' dies at 91
Gerald R Molen, the Oscar-winning producer behind Schindler's List, has passed away at 91.
His niece Rachel Pullan shared the news on Instagram, describing him as "a man of great moral character and high integrity" who said "Jerry influenced millions of people, both by his example and his contributions to the telling of brilliant stories in film."
Molen started doing work, moving set pieces and driving at a movie studio, and worked his way up to the position of producer.
Molen produced 'Jurassic Park'
Molen made his mark after working as a unit production manager on Steven Spielberg's The Color Purple in 1985, producing classics like Jurassic Park and Minority Report, with credits on acclaimed films such as Rain Man and The Other Side of Heaven.
Known for his strong ethics and love for storytelling, he leaves a legacy that continues to inspire filmmakers today.