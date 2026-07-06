'Tera Hua...': Vikrant Massey turns romantic in 'Musafir Cafe' song
What's the story
T-Series has released Tera Hua Sahiba, the first song from Netflix's upcoming series Musafir Cafe. The song introduces the characters Chander and Sudha, who meet under unexpected circumstances. Set in Bhopal and Mussoorie, the music reflects the warmth and emotional depth of the show. The series premieres on July 24.
Song details
The visuals catch your attention instantly
The song, composed by Garvit-Priyansh and sung by them and Hansika Pareek, is a fusion of indie-pop and acoustic rock. The lyrics, written by Priyansh Shrivastava and Aniket Shukla, express the feeling of surrendering to love. Vikrant Massey and Vedika Pinto's effortless chemistry leaves a strong impression, and the stunning visuals lend the music video a cozy, comforting feel.
Series details
Everything to know about the series
Musafir Cafe, created and written by Sharanya Rajgopal and directed by Ruchir Arun, is based on the popular novel by Divya Prakash Dubey. The series also stars Mahima Makwana, Adil Hussain, Rajeev Siddhartha, Anubha Fatehpuria, Loveleen Mishra, and Sadia Siddiqui. It is produced by Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT) and Homemade Stories.