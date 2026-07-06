'Tera Hua...': Vikrant Massey turns romantic in 'Musafir Cafe' song

Song details

The visuals catch your attention instantly

The song, composed by Garvit-Priyansh and sung by them and Hansika Pareek, is a fusion of indie-pop and acoustic rock. The lyrics, written by Priyansh Shrivastava and Aniket Shukla, express the feeling of surrendering to love. Vikrant Massey and Vedika Pinto's effortless chemistry leaves a strong impression, and the stunning visuals lend the music video a cozy, comforting feel.