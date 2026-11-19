The title track from Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film Gunmaaster G9 just dropped, and it's a fresh take on the late Bappi Lahiri's iconic Mausam Hai Gaane Ka from 1979.

This new version, featuring Bassick, the late Bappi Lahiri, Annette Pinto, and Vikram Montrose, keeps the original vibe but adds a modern twist thanks to Vikram Montrose's reimagining.