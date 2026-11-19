Montrose reimagines 'Mausam Hai Gaane Ka' for 'Gunmaaster G9'
The title track from Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film Gunmaaster G9 just dropped, and it's a fresh take on the late Bappi Lahiri's iconic Mausam Hai Gaane Ka from 1979.
This new version, featuring Bassick, the late Bappi Lahiri, Annette Pinto, and Vikram Montrose, keeps the original vibe but adds a modern twist thanks to Vikram Montrose's reimagining.
'Gunmaaster G9' hits theaters November 27
Gunmaaster G9 is an action romance starring Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh, and Aparshakti Khurana.
Directed by Aditya Datt and produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir, the movie hits theaters worldwide on November 27, 2026, distributed in India by PEN Marudhar and overseas by Phars Films.