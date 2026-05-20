Motwane shoots 'Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story' in Mumbai

Maniktala as Dona, Rao cast

Tanya Maniktala has landed the role of Dona Ganguly after a lot of chatter about which Bengali actress would get it: names like Mimi Chakraborty and Ishaa Saha were in the mix.

Rajkummar Rao steps into Sourav's shoes for this one.

Next up for the crew: filming moves to Kolkata later this month.