Motwane shoots 'Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story' in Mumbai
Entertainment
Tentative title, Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story is shaping up with Saswata Chatterjee playing Sourav's father, Chandi Ganguly. The film, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, follows Sourav's rise from young cricketer to iconic Indian captain.
Shooting is happening in Mumbai right now, with Aparajita Auddy and Rahul Dev Bose playing his mother, Nirupa, and brother, Snehasish.
Even the real Dada was spotted on set recently!
Maniktala as Dona, Rao cast
Tanya Maniktala has landed the role of Dona Ganguly after a lot of chatter about which Bengali actress would get it: names like Mimi Chakraborty and Ishaa Saha were in the mix.
Rajkummar Rao steps into Sourav's shoes for this one.
Next up for the crew: filming moves to Kolkata later this month.