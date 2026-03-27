Why did Russia ban Oscar-winning documentary 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin'?
What's the story
A Russian court has banned the Oscar-winning documentary Mr. Nobody Against Putin from several streaming platforms, claiming it promotes "negative attitudes" toward the government and the war in Ukraine. The movie, which won Best Documentary at the Oscars earlier this month, documents pro-war propaganda lessons at a school in Russia's Chelyabinsk region. The footage was secretly filmed and smuggled out by Pavel Talankin, the school's videographer, who fled Russia in 2024.
Legal action
Film displays banned 'white-blue-white' flag
A court in the Chelyabinsk region ruled on Thursday that the film promoted "terrorism" and "negative attitudes toward the current government," reported Russia's independent Sota Vision news outlet. The court also objected to the film displaying a "white-blue-white" flag, which is used by some members of Russia's opposition to protest against the war in Ukraine but is banned in Russia as "extremist."
Content controversy
Film shows children learning about war
The film features Russian schoolchildren absorbing lectures on the need to "denazify" Ukraine, speeches by war veterans, and lessons on handling guns. It also includes stories of Talankin's former students who joined the army and died in Ukraine. Last week, Russia's Kremlin-appointed human rights council had complained about the film for using "images of minors without obtaining their parents' consent."