'Mr Nobody Against Putin': Russia bans Oscar-winning documentary

Why did Russia ban Oscar-winning documentary 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin'?

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:11 pm Mar 27, 202604:11 pm

What's the story

A Russian court has banned the Oscar-winning documentary Mr. Nobody Against Putin from several streaming platforms, claiming it promotes "negative attitudes" toward the government and the war in Ukraine. The movie, which won Best Documentary at the Oscars earlier this month, documents pro-war propaganda lessons at a school in Russia's Chelyabinsk region. The footage was secretly filmed and smuggled out by Pavel Talankin, the school's videographer, who fled Russia in 2024.