'MS - A Legacy on Screen' casts Mandanna as Subbulakshmi
Entertainment
Rashmika Mandanna is set to take on the role of legendary Carnatic singer MS Subbulakshmi in the upcoming film M S - A Legacy on Screen.
With Gowtam Tinnanuri directing and Anirudh Ravichander handling music, the movie aims to celebrate Subbulakshmi's cultural impact.
The casting ends months of speculation and has drawn interest online.
Chennai launch Sept 16 with Haasan
The film will be officially launched in Chennai on September 16, 2026 (Subbulakshmi's 110th birth anniversary) with Kamal Haasan as chief guest. There'll also be a special performance by the Indian Choral Ensemble honoring her music.
Beyond this, Rashmika has a packed year ahead with Mysaa (out November 27) and Ranabaali (out October 16), showing just how versatile she's becoming in the industry.