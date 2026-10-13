Mumbai court frees Ganesh Chukkal over illegal Crime Branch custody
Ganesh Chukkal, a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) worker, was released by a Mumbai court today, not because he was cleared of forgery charges, but because the Crime Branch illegally detained him.
They did not produce him before the Esplanade Court for the next three days after the Crime Branch took custody of Chukkal on October 6, so the court called his detention illegal and ordered his release,
in a case tied to a residential flat in Hiranandani Estates linked to Melronia Hospitality Private Limited, of which Alka Bhatia Hiranandani, Akshay Kumar's sister, is one of the directors.
Procedural lapses threaten high-profile probe
Chukkal's case is a reminder that even high-profile investigations can fall apart if basic legal steps are not followed.
The court's decision puts the spotlight on how important it is for law enforcement to stick to proper procedures, especially when big names are involved.
For now, Chukkal was released on a personal recognizance bond of ₹1 lakh, and the investigation continues.