Mumbai court frees Ganesh Chukkal over illegal Crime Branch custody

Ganesh Chukkal, a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) worker, was released by a Mumbai court today, not because he was cleared of forgery charges, but because the Crime Branch illegally detained him.

They did not produce him before the Esplanade Court for the next three days after the Crime Branch took custody of Chukkal on October 6, so the court called his detention illegal and ordered his release,

in a case tied to a residential flat in Hiranandani Estates linked to Melronia Hospitality Private Limited, of which Alka Bhatia Hiranandani, Akshay Kumar's sister, is one of the directors.