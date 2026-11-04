'Munna Bhai 3' is finally happening!
What's the story
Farhad Samji, who wrote the iconic opening lines of M Bole Toh, is back with the Munna Bhai franchise. He has been roped in to write the script for the much-anticipated Munna Bhai 3, reported Variety India. This marks a reunion with director Rajkumar Hirani and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra after 23 years since their last collaboration on Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.
Franchise history
How Samji's journey with 'Munna Bhai' began
Samji's association with the Munna Bhai franchise dates back to its inception in 2003.
He was called by composer Anu Malik late at night to write the mukhda for M Bole Toh.
The song, which had been originally envisioned for Shah Rukh Khan (previous choice for the lead role), became an integral part of the film and established a creative partnership between Samji and Hirani.
Script development
Hirani revealed why he waited to make 'Munna Bhai 3'
Hirani has always stressed the importance of a strong script for Munna Bhai 3. In an earlier interview with Variety India, he said he did not want to make a sequel unless he was satisfied with the script.
He added that he brought Samji on board because he needed someone with a fresh voice for this franchise.
The film is expected to go on floors in 2027.
Franchise legacy
Everything to know about the 'Munna Bhai' franchise
The Munna Bhai franchise started with Sanjay Dutt's Munna and Arshad Warsi's Circuit in 2003.
The duo reprised their roles in Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), which took the characters into a story based on Gandhian values.
Despite talks of a third film for years, Hirani has maintained that it will only happen when he's satisfied with the story.